Locals worried by potential under-compensation for felled rubber trees

January 4, 2017 by MNA

Locals are worried they won’t receive adequate compensation for their rubber and seasonal fruit tree plantations after they are felled to set up power lines connecting Mon State’s capital to Myawaddy Town in Karen State.

Fifth Mon Youth Day to be held in ancient Waegaru City

January 4, 2017 by BNI

The fifth celebration of Mon Youth Day will be held in Waegaru Village, Thanbyuzayat Township, Mon State on December 28.

Territory, Natural Resources Dispute Fuels Fighting Between Karen and Mon Armies in Burma’s Southern Township of Yephyu

December 24, 2016 by KIC

Fighting between Karen and Mon soldiers over natural resources and control of territory resulted in one officer wounded by gunfire.

General News

January 4, 2017 by Mon News Agency

January 4, 2017 by Mon News Agency

December 24, 2016 by KIC

December 24, 2016 by Mon News Agency

December 23, 2016 by KIC

December 23, 2016 by KIC

Feature

Our River… Our Life…

Plans by the Burmese Government, China and Thailand to dam the Salween River threaten millions...

Opinion

Two-tier administration and two-pronged approach lead to failed peace process

The two most crucial issues that would definitely be carried into the year 2017 are...