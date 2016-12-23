Locals worried by potential under-compensation for felled rubber trees
January 4, 2017 by MNA
Locals are worried they won’t receive adequate compensation for their rubber and seasonal fruit tree plantations after they are felled to set up power lines connecting Mon State’s capital to Myawaddy Town in Karen State.Read more
Fifth Mon Youth Day to be held in ancient Waegaru City
January 4, 2017 by BNI
The fifth celebration of Mon Youth Day will be held in Waegaru Village, Thanbyuzayat Township, Mon State on December 28.Read more
Territory, Natural Resources Dispute Fuels Fighting Between Karen and Mon Armies in Burma’s Southern Township of Yephyu
December 24, 2016 by KIC
Fighting between Karen and Mon soldiers over natural resources and control of territory resulted in one officer wounded by gunfire.Read more